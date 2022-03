The Lebanese Al-Jadeed network reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will travel to Lebanon on Tuesday.

This would be a two-day visit and Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet with Lebanese officials during his visit to Beirut, the report added.

A few months ago, the Iranian foreign minister paid a visit to Lebanon and held meetings with the country's officials, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

MP/FNA14001223000081