US has no will for strong, defendable agreement in Vienna

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shmakhani made the comments in a tweet on Thursday.

"The United States' response to Iran's principled proposals, its unacceptable proposals, and its nonsense insistence on reaching an agreement hastily indicate that it has no will to reach a strong and defensible agreement with the parties," Shamkhani wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

"The Vienna talks are becoming more complicated as time passes with no political decision by the United States," the top Iranian security official added.

The ongoing eighth round of Vienna talks began on December 27 and has proven to be the lengthiest of its kind so far.

Iran has insisted whenever Washington meets Iran's demands in the talks, an agreement is within reach while the US has yet to decide to remove the anti-Iran sanctions as the eighth round of the talks drags on.

MNA