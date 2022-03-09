Bagheri Kani, Mora meet again as Vienna talks continue

Iranian and the EU envoys to the Vienna talks held a meeting in Hotel Coburg on Wednesday as the intensive Vienna talks to reach an agreement continues lasts for more than two months since December 27, 2021.

No details have come out of their meeting yet.

The two diplomats have held several bilateral meetings over the past few weeks as the Vienna talks enter the final stage.

Bagheri Kani arrived back in Tehran on Monday day night on a short visit and returned to the Austrian capital on Wednesday morning.

After Bagheri Kani left Vienna for Tehran, the EU envoy Mora said on Monday night that time has arrived for a political decision to end the Vienna talks. Apparently, he meant it is time for the US administration to decide to remove the anti-Iran sanctions.

President Ebrahim Raeisi said on Tuesday that Iran will not back down from its demands for the full removal of the US sanctions and guarantees that Washington will not leave the deal again to fully implement the deal.

KI