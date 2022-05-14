West adherence to Iran solutions key to resolve Vienna issues

The Vienna talks have reached a stage where the issues can be resolved only by the adherence of the opposite side to the logical and principled solutions of Iran, Rear Admiral Ali Shmakhani wrote in a tweet on Friday.

According to him, the Europeans' inaction toward United States's failure to fulfill commitment destroyed the opportunity to enjoy Iran's proven goodness.

"If they have the will to return, we are ready and an agreement is available, " the top Iranian security official stressed.

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell amid the US refusal to lift the sanctions.

Iran has said that it is in no hurry to reach an agreement with the West until the remaining issues left in the talks, which have to do with the sanctions, are resolved.

RHM/FNA14010223000723