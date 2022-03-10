China welcomes Iran, IAEA's roadmap on nuclear safeguards

According to Chinese media, Wang Chang, counsellor of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Vienna, said at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that China hails Iran's "constructive" role in its interaction with the IAEA and supports the IAEA in continuing its verification and monitoring activities in Iran in line with the principles of objectivity, neutrality and impartiality and in strict compliance with its mandate.

Iran and the IAEA on Saturday agreed on a roadmap to resolve the Islamic republic's nuclear safeguards issues, reportedly one of the outstanding issues in the ongoing talks in Vienna over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Chinese envoy called on all relevant parties to intensify diplomatic efforts in the final stage of the Vienna talks and make political decisions at an early date to solve pending issues.

"It was the US withdrawal from the JCPOA that triggered the current Iran nuclear crisis, and the United States should reverse its wrongful policy, take further practical steps, and respond to Iran's legitimate concerns, with a view to reaching a deal as soon as possible," Wang said, urging relevant parties to create necessary conditions and positive atmosphere for diplomatic efforts.

Citing that the IAEA Board of Governors already adopted a resolution in 2015 on the possible military dimensions of Iran's nuclear program, Wang said China firmly opposes politicizing the agency's safeguards issues.

"China opposes any country using the safeguards issues to bring up historical issues of Iran's nuclear program or to interfere or undermine the implementation of the JCPOA," he said.

He stressed that China has always upheld the authority and effectiveness of the JCPOA and the UN Security Council resolution 2231, participated constructively in the negotiations and promoted dialogue, with the aim of bringing the JCPOA back on the right track as soon as possible.

"China will continue to make unremitting efforts for the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue while safeguarding our legitimate rights," he said.

Iran has insisted that the agreement with the IAEA on the safeguards issue will come into force within the framework of a possible agreement with the P4+1 in Vienna talks.

The ongoing eighth round of Vienna talks began on December 27 and has proven to be the lengthiest of its kind so far.

Tehran has also insisted whenever Washington meets Iran's demands in the talks, an agreement is within reach while the US has yet to decide to remove the anti-Iran sanctions as the eighth round of the talks drags on.

In a relevant development, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said Thursday that the United States has no will to reach a strong and defendable agreement in Vienna.

KI