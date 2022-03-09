Iran's CAO upgraded to Civil Aviation Authority(CAA): spox

Answering a question about the impacts of reaching an agreement in Vienna talks on Iran's contracts with Airbus and Boeing airliners, Ali Bahadori Jahromi said, "We will not procrastinate renovation of our air fleet to Vienna talks and we will follow all paths to improve the quality of the aviation industry."

Certainly, the Iranian Government will support domestic and knowledge-based companies that are active in the field of repair, maintenance, and production of aircraft parts required by the aviation industry, Jahromi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, "With the efforts of our dear colleagues in Iran's aviation organization, this organization has recently been upgraded from CAO (civil aviation organization) to CAA (civil aviation authority)."

RHM/5442384