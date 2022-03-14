  1. Politics
Iran to stay in talks until reaching strong agreement

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – The SNSC secretary says that Iran will remain in the Vienna Talks until reaching a "strong agreement" that meets all its legitimate and logical demands.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani wrote in a tweet on Monday, “All the apparatuses in the Iranian government - in spite of all propaganda - work hard to preserve and advance Iran's national interests."

“We will remain in the #ViennaTalks until we reach a "strong agreement" that meets all our legitimate and logical demands,” the top Iranian security official added.

Also in a tweet on Thursday, Shamkhani wrote, "The United States' response to Iran's principled proposals, its unacceptable proposals, and its nonsense insistence on reaching an agreement hastily indicate that it has no will to reach a strong and defensible agreement with the parties." 

"The Vienna talks are becoming more complicated as time passes with no political decision by the United States," the top Iranian security official added in his tweet.

