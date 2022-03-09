  1. Politics
Council asks negotiators to stress full removal of sanctions

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – "The main strategy in the negotiations has to be lifting of all sanctions and making them ineffective," the Iranian Assembly of Experts said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Assembly of Experts or the Council of Experts issued a statement on Wednesday at the end of its ninth session in the year 1400.

In the statement, the Iranian clerical body expressed appreciation to the negotiating team in the Vienna talks and called for putting the full removal of sanctions and neutralizing them atop the agenda of the negotiating team.

This statement comes amid the eights round of the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 lasts for more than two months.

All the sides at the talks have hinted at the significant progress in the talks recently. Iran has said that the only few key issues regarding the full removal of the sanctions on the part of the United States are the main obstacles to reaching an agreement.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Admiral Shamkhani said a few days ago that the prospect of a deal in ViennaTalks remains uncertain due to Washington's delay in making a political decision.

