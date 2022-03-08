2 ISIL members killed in Iraqi army's operation in Saladin

Iraqi Army Military Information Center on Tuesday announced that during the army airstrikes, two ISIL members were killed in the Samarra city of Saladin province.

Recently, three ISIL forces were killed in a joint operation of the Iraqi security forces and Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU in the same province.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

Iraqi security forces are constantly launching operations to completely clear the areas of terrorist elements, but nevertheless, the movement of ISIL remnants, with the support of the US, has increased in recent months.

