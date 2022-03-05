Takfiri terrorism threat still targeting Muslim Ummah

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, Major General Mohammad Bagheri wrote in his letter that the incident has once again shown that the threat of Takfiri terrorism, originated from the Zionism and spy organizations including the Israeli regime and the USA, is still continuing to target the Islamic Ummah.

Major General Bagheri also emphasized the importance of unity, security and lasting stability in the Islamic world, as well as the need for serious action to cleanse Pakistan from mercenary terrorists.

