Attack on military bus in Palmyra leaves many casualties

A Syrian military bus was targeted in a terrorist attack in Palmyra in Homs province on Sunday afternoon.

SANA said that at least 13 Syrian soldiers, including several officers, were killed and 18 others were wounded in a terrorist attack that took place east of an oil pumping station.

The ISIL terrorists are still operating in the east of Hama province to the deserts of Homs province where Palmyra or Tadmor is located, and the Syrian army has repeatedly carried out search and clearing operations in this area. In this regard, on February 17, the special forces of the Syrian army entered Tadmor and began anti-terror operation in the desert areas of Homs province.

