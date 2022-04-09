  1. World
Fire breaks out in PMU-affiliated ammunition depot

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iraqi media on Saturday reported that a fire broke out at the headquarters of Abbas Combat Division in Karbala province which caused an explosion after spreading to an ammunition depot.

A security source told Baghdad Al-Youm that a fire broke out in the ammunition depot of the headquarters of the 3rd Brigade of Abbas Combat Division in the Razzaza area.

The source added that the fire caused an explosion in the ammunition depot, adding that rescue forces were present at the scene and trying to extinguish the fire.

The Iraqi News Agency also reported that the Abbas Divison has begun its investigation on the cause of the fire.

Iraqi sources have not yet provided exact details on the damage or the casualties caused by the fire.

Abbas Combat Division is a branch of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi.

