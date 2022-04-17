4 soldiers killed, inrured when defusing bomb in Eastern Iraq

"Two soldiers of the engineering corps in the Iraqi army were killed and two others wounded while dismantling an explosive device planted on the outskirts of the town of Qara-Tappa, some 175 km northeast of the Iraqi capital Baghdad," the town's Mayor Wasfi al-Tamimi told Xinhua.

Over the past few months, Iraqi security forces have carried out deadly attacks against ISIL terrorist groups to crackdown on their intensified activities.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

RHM/PR