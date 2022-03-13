ISIL kills 2 Iraqi military forces in Nineveh

The attack was carried out at a checkpoint in the city of Makhmur located in southeastern Mosul, according to the security official, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

The area was occupied by ISIL in 2014 and after three and a half years of fights was completely liberated in 2017.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

Iraqi security forces are constantly launching operations to completely clear the areas of terrorist elements, but nevertheless, the movement of ISIL remnants, with the support of the US, has increased in recent months.

MP/IRN84682133