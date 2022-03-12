4 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraqi Army airstrikes in Kirkuk

In a security and intelligence operation on late Friday, the Iraqi Air Force's F-16 Fleet carried out two airstrikes on the hideouts of the ISIS terrorist group in Kirkuk province.

Iraqi security forces said in a statement that they will continue to pursue terrorist elements, adding that such attacks have limited the movements of this terrorist group.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iraqi Army Military Information Center announced that during the army airstrikes, two ISIL members were killed in the Samarra city of Saladin province.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

Iraqi security forces are constantly launching operations to completely clear the areas of terrorist elements, but nevertheless, the movement of ISIL remnants, with the support of the US, has increased in recent months.

