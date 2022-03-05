ISIL claims responsibility for attack on mosque in Pakistan

According to the latest reports, the number of people who have been killed in the terrorist blast in Peshawar Mosque has reached 57 and the number of injured to more than 200.

According to hospital sources, many of the injured are in critical positions.

A blast on Friday inside a mosque shook Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar, with hospital officials saying at least 30 bodies were brought to the Lady Reading Hospital, Pakistani media have reported.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned Friday's terrorist attack in a mosque in Pakistani Peshawar, saying such terrorist attacks are aimed at dividing Muslims.

Wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, the senior Iranian diplomat further called on the Pakistani security forces to take strict measures and decisive actions to intensify the crackdown on the terrorists to prevent such criminal acts of that kind from taking place again.

MP/5438685