US complicit in occurrence of terrorist crimes in region

Issuing a statement, Ali Akbar Velayati condemned the ISIL terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The Americans have repeatedly and officially acknowledged that they were the founders and supporters of Takfiri groups, including the ISIL terrorist groups, Velayati said in the statement.

Therefore, the Americans are accomplices in the occurrence of such unprecedented crimes, tragedies, and sufferings in the region, he added.

According to the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the US move of creating war and tension is the root cause of the crisis in the region, he underlined.

He also added, "However, with the resistance of the oppressed people of the region and the sacrifices of the anti-terror figure of the Resistant Front like Lt. General Soleimani, their sinister plots in the region were foiled."

Saying that the people of Pakistan will respond to this terrorist act, he stressed, "They will not be able to achieve their shameful goals, and victory will be for the Resistance Front and the oppressed people of the region."

A deadly blast took place in a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday, killing more than 50 worshippers and wounding more than 50.

ISIL terrorist groups claimed responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack.

Several other Iranian officials also condemned the terrorist attack and offered their condolences to the Pakistani people and government.

