Iran opposes both war, sanctions: Iran FM to Lavrov

Iranian and Russian Foreign Ministers Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Monday, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement said that the phone call focused on the nuclear deal and Ukraine.

Lavrov stressed the need for an agreement that creates equal rights for all parties to co-operate in all areas.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has released a readout of the telephone conversation and says that the two sides discussed bilateral relations, the Vienna talks, developments in Ukraine and some other international developments.

Referring to the recent visit of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Tehran, the two sides stated that the IAEA is now on the right track for technical cooperation with Iran and a good agreement has been reached.

Amir-Abdollahian stated "We are seriously working to reach a good and strong agreement in Vienna. Good progress has been made so far, but despite the progress made, some issues have not yet been resolved in Vienna, which requires a political decision on the part of the West."

Emphasizing the need for effective lifting of sanctions, the Iranian Foreign Minister stated that reaching an agreement in Vienna could expand the scope of the Islamic Republic of Iran'sbroad cooperation with other countries, including its partners.

Emphasizing that Tehran opposes both the war and the imposition of sanctions, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that it is clear that the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with any country, including Russia, should not be affected by the atmosphere of sanctions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, stressed the need for cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, including various areas of trade and economic relations.

Referring to the negotiation process and Russia's support for Iran's rational demands, he explained his views in that regard.

Criticizing the sanctions imposed on Russia, Lavrov stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The two sides also discussed other regional and international issues, including the Ukraine crisis, the Astana process to resolve the Syrian issue, and the Antalya summit slated to be held later this year in Turkey within Astana format.

