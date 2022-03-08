Iran not to give up on its redlines in negotiations: Raeisi

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks while attending a meeting of the Assembly of Experts in Tehran on Tuesday.

The president rejected as false the claim that his administration only looks to the East in its foreign policy, stressing that the government seeks to develop relations with all countries and create a balance in the country's foreign policy.

"In the first step, the government has seriously pursued the lifting of sanctions, and in the second step, it is seeking to get the sanctions removed in a very dignified manner," Raeisi further said.

He also touched upon the issue of New Year's budget bill and said that "The budget bill for 1401 was prepared with predicting no budget deficit and considering the realization of 8% economic growth, while in previous years, the average economic growth of the country has been less than 1% or 1.04%,"

