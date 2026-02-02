Transferring enriched uranium out of potential talks agenda

Deputy for Foreign Policy َAffairs of the Supreme National Security Council Secretariat Ali Bagheri has told Fars that, "Iranian officials have no intention of transferring enriched nuclear stockpiles to any country, and the negotiations are not about such an issue at all."

Earlier today, the Tehran-bases SNN news agency reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian had issued an order to resume talks with Washington on the nuclear issue.

There has been no confirmation on the part of President Pezeshkian's office.

MNA