  1. Politics
Feb 2, 2026, 4:14 PM

Senior Iranian official:

Transferring enriched uranium out of potential talks agenda

Transferring enriched uranium out of potential talks agenda

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Transferring enriched nuclear stockpiles to any country at any potential talks with Washington is totally out of agenda, according to Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Deputy for Foreign Policy َAffairs of the Supreme National Security Council Secretariat Ali Bagheri has told Fars that, "Iranian officials have no intention of transferring enriched nuclear stockpiles to any country, and the negotiations are not about such an issue at all."

Earlier today, the Tehran-bases SNN news agency reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian had issued an order to resume talks with Washington on the nuclear issue.

There has been no confirmation on the part of President Pezeshkian's office.

MNA

News ID 241341

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News