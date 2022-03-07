Top negotiator Bagheri Kani to return to Tehran tonight

Ali Bagheri Kani who heads the Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 will travel back to Tehran within the framework of the normal consultations during the negotiations.

The coordinator of the Vienna talks Enrique Mora has reportedly said today that time has arrived for a political decision to end the Vienna talks.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna began on December 27 and has proven to be the lengthiest round of the nuclear talks so far. Most negotiating teams say that negotiations have reached a final stage and an agreement is within reach.

The talks are now in a situation where its success or failure strictly hinges on the political decisions on the part of the Western parties.

In relevant remarks, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said on Monday in a tweet that the prospect of a deal in ViennaTalks remains uncertain due to Washington's delay in making a political decision.

Moreover, Iranian and Russian Foreign Ministers Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Russian counterpart earlier today that "We are seriously working to reach a good and strong agreement in Vienna. Good progress has been made so far, but despite the progress made, some issues have not yet been resolved in Vienna, which requires a political decision on the part of the West."

Amir-Abdollahian also said in a meeting with the Iranian lawmakers earlier on Monday that "We will not allow any external factor to affect our national interests in the Vienna talks."

