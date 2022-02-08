  1. Politics
Iran, Russia FMs discuss JCPOA over phone

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – The Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Russian Sputnik news agency has said in a report quoting a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. 

The statement said that the two foreign ministers discussed the issues pertaining to the Iran nuclear deal of the JCPOA. 

The statement added that the two sides stressed the need to revive the agreement as soon as possible.

The phone call comes after the top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Tehran for the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday to resume the unfinished eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of the US sanctions.

The talks will resume today after a one-week pause.

