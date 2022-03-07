Iran, Turkish FMs stress political solution to Ukraine issue

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahyan and the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone conversation on Monday afternoon during which they discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, as well as some regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the Ukraine crisis.

Conveying the greetings of the Presidents of Iran and Turkey to each other, the two top diplomats referred to the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iran in order to further develop and expand relations between Tehran and Ankara.

Iranian Foreign Minister "Bilateral relations have are continuing the path of progress and development, and next week delegations from the two countries will travel to Tehran and Ankara in order to pursue the full-fleded development of relations."

Elsewhere in the telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian wished success for the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine in Antalya and said that a delegation from the Iranian Foreign Ministry will also attend the Antalya meeting.

"We support the political solution in Ukraine and the political initiative to stop the war and focus on the political solution, and we are ready to help advance that process," the Iranian foreign minister said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized the effective and concrete steps in advancing bilateral relations with the support of the two presidents, calling the relations between the two countries privileged and friendly.

Explaining his country's opposition to imposing sanctions on countries, Çavuşoğlu stressed that sanctions are not a solution to any problem.

He also expressed concern over the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, the possibility of a humanitarian catastrophe and a growing influx of refugees ands stressed that the purpose of the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine is to establish a ceasefire and lasting peace in the region, which is a very important effort.

The Turkish Foreign Minister once again invited the Iranian counterpart to visit Turkey.

