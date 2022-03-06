IAEA, Iran developing more cooperative relationship

"We are moving into a more cooperative relationship, things are moving toward a better atmosphere,” he said at the presser that was held at the Vienna International Airport following his return from Tehran," said Rafael Mariano Grossi in a press conference in Vienna on Saturday after returning from Iran where he had talks with senior Iranian officials, including head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The IAEA chief added that when in Tehran, he had held “very good talks” with the Iranian foreign minister.

“Iran has made the commitment to work with the IAEA,” Grossi said of the proceedings of his visit to Tehran.

At the end of Grossi's visit to Iran, Eslami and Grossi issued a joint statement on the importance of accelerating and strengthening their cooperation and dialogue in order to solve the remaining issues between the two sides.

According to the statement, the AEOI will provide to the IAEA, no later than March 20, 2022, written explanations, including related supporting documents to the questions raised by the agency which have not been addressed by Iran on the issues related to three locations where the IAEA claimed it had found particles of processed uranium.

“We are continuing with the process of clarifying issues related to [some] locations in Iran,” the IAEA chief likewise noted with respect to the statement, adding, “By June, we are trying to offer a conclusion on Iran dossier.”

There, however, he stated, “are no pre-defined outcomes in an investigation of the open issues in Iran.”

“Conclusion can be final or partial but I hope everything will go well,” he said.

Grossi added he did not expect the process of resolving the open issues to be mentioned “in agreement to salvage” a 2015 deal between Iran and others.

The IAEA director-general, meanwhile, said he “thinks the Iranian Foreign Minister intends” to go to Vienna “for the conclusion of the talks.”

Grossi, however, alleged that “if clarification of the open issues failed, I think it would be difficult to salvage the 2015 deal.”

ZZ/PressTV