Iran FM warns IAEA chief of Israeli abuse of mechanisms

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafel Grossi in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for an independent, professional and impartial IAEA approach and also emphasized the importance of strengthening the IAEA's relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in areas beyond monitoring and inspection, including supporting Iran's peaceful nuclear industry.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed hope that the negotiations and understandings reached between the IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will lay the ground for the implementation of the agreements more than before.

He also pointed to the role of the Zionist regime of Israel in creating division and creating crises, drawing the attention of the IAEA Director-General to any abuse of the IAEA mechanisms by Israel.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that during the visit of the Agency Director-General, mutual trust and cooperation between the two sides will further strengthen.

Rafael Grossi, for his part, emphasized a technical and professional approach, as well as strengthening relationships and collaborations and finding creative solutions.

He also stressed the Agency's readiness to support joint projects in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, and described his visit to Iran as an indication of the willingness for dialogue and mutual understanding, and to resolve issues and enhance cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides described the cooperation process between IAEA and the AEOI as positive and successful.

KI