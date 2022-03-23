Iran to unveil achievements on Natl. Nuclear Technology Day

Referring to unveiling of salient achievements in various fields, Mohammad Eslami Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) stated that homegrown radiopharmaceuticals have been produced for the treatment of cancer and will enter its clinical phase after receiving license from the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

While expounding on programs devised at Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Eslami reiterated that the Organization will unveil important programs and achievements in the fields of health, agriculture and radiation of products and food on National Nuclear Technology Day (to fall on April 09).

In response to a question about capabilities of country's nuclear industry scientists and Iran's entry into club of powerful countries with nuclear technology, Eslami noted that the issue of Iran's presence among the world's nuclear powers is very strategic and important.

Last week, US officials explicitly acknowledged for the first time that nuclear sanctions would have no effect on Iran, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, AEOI chief pointed to the slogan named after by the Leader of Islamic Revolution in the current year in 1401 (started March 21, 2022) as “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating” and added that his Organization will make its utmost effort to materialize the objectives of the slogan in the current year.

