IAEA chief visits National Museum of Iran for 2nd time

In this visit, the IAEA chief was accompanied by the Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi and Omid Kamalvand, the Executive Deputy of the National Museum of Iran.

Rafael Mariano Grossi wrote in a memorial book in the Museum's Memorial Office, "I am proud to have become more acquainted with the history of Iran through the beauty of its art.”

Behrouz Kamalvandi also wrote that the history of Iran is full of praise and attention of the people of this ancient land to ancient Islamic values.

IAEA Director-General Grossi had visited the National Museum of Iran on August 28, 2020.

