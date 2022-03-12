US sanctions no longer affect Iran: AEOI chief

"The United States pursues its own national interests in the world, and will defend its own interests, either through diplomacy or by force," said Eslami.

"The glorious era of the Islamic Revolution, although was full of ups and downs, is moving and growing, and especially in the last five years, the most fragile and inefficient sanctions against our country have been ineffective only with this growing trend," he added.

Iran has turned each of the US sanctions into an opportunity for growth and no sanctions will affect the country anymore, the AEOI chief continued.

Eslami went on to say that all sanctions, whether they're under the pretext of fighting terrorism or human rights, are only set to disrupt regional security.

