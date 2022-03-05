Zionist regime biggest enemy of Islamic, Arab world

"The active presence of #Iran in the bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia, hosted by Iraq, stems from the Islamic Republic's principled strategy in terms of boosting cooperation and friendship with its neighbors based on securing mutual and regional interests," said Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani.

"We must bear in mind that the Zionist regime is the biggest enemy of the Islamic world and the Arab world," Shamkhani stressed.

His tweet came in reaction to remarks of the Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman who said that he is looking for ways to coexist with Iran as a neighbor, but he does not consider Israel as an enemy and will probably be an ally of Saudi Arabia in the future.

