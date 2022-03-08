Top Iranian security official travels to Uzbekistan

Top Iranian security official, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) left Tehran for Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent on Tuesday afternoon at the official invitation of Lieutenant General Viktor Vladimirovich Makhmudov, the Secretary of the National Security Council of Uzbekistan.

Enhancing the level of bilateral relations and exchanges on regional and international issues are among the goals of Shamkhani's visit to Uzbekistan.

In addition to talks with his Uzbek counterpart, Shamkhani will meet with other senior Uzbek officials during the two-day visit.

KI/FNA14001217000827