Mar 13, 2022, 4:05 PM

Several Mossad forces killed, injured in Erbil missile attack

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iraqi sources announced that several Mossad officers were killed following the missile attacks carried out on the Israeli headquarters in Iraq's Erbil.

Almaalomah, citing security officials, reported that several officers of the Zionist regime's spy agency, Mossad, were killed and wounded in a missile attack on the Mossad spy headquarters in Erbil.

Al-Mayadeen also reported that the Mossad headquarters on Saladin Road was completely destroyed and several Israeli mercenaries were left killed and injured.

The report adds that the operation was carried out in response to previous Israeli operations from Iraqi Kurdistan against Iran, saying that no joint Iraqi-American headquarters were targeted during the operation.

The ministry of health of the Iraqi Kurdistan region announced that no civilians were killed or injured during the operation.

12 missiles were fired on early Sunday at Mossad headquarters in Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

