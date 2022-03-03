Vienna talks ongoing despite Ukraine developments

Ryabkov has stated that the process of Vienna talks has not stopped due to the situation in Ukraine, Sputnik reported.

He also noted that the talks between Iran and other JCPOA parties are in the final stage.

Consultations between the delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and representatives of the P4+1 group of countries including the UK, Russia, China, France and Germany are underway in Vienna on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

In the latest development, Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held a bilateral meeting with the EU’s Coordinator of the Vienna talks Enrique Moraon Thursday.

Moreover, an advisor to the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna talks Mostafa Khoshcheshm said on Thursday that there are several indications that the US and the Western countries have accepted Iran's terms to reach an agreement in Vienna.

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals. It has proven the lengthiest round of the talks so far.

Iran has insisted that an agreement is within reach if the Western parties make their political decisions on the removal of the sanctions and the guarantees.

