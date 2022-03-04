US behind what is happening in Ukraine: Senior cleric

Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari said in a sermon of Friday prayers in Tehran and reiterated that United States has created a mafia in cultural, economic, media, security, and weapons fields in order to maintain its evil structure.

There is no doubt that any kind of cultural, moral, economic and social reform that wants to happen in society must start from the government institutions and in this way, government plays a very key role in this regard, he added.

The senior cleric addd that according to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the US regime is a crisis-making country that was formed with genocide against humanity and continued its heinous crime against people of the world and then, fanned the flames of wars.

Committing heinous crimes and upbringing terrorists, ranging from Guantanamo and Abu Ghraib Prisons to emergence of ISIL terrorist groups as well as Zionist regime as the greatest terrorist country in the world are of the salient crimes committed by the United States in the international arena, Hojjatoleslam Ali Akbari underscored.

Everyone knows that the United States is the main culprit behind the emergence of wars in the region, he said, adding, “The mastermind behind creating the proxy wars is the mafia and filthy regime of the United States, which has left nothing but poverty, misery, hatred and discrimination and is the most hated regime in the world.”

Referring to the recent war in Ukraine, he said that the United States is the main cause behind escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Islamic Republic of Iran is against war and respects territorial integrity of countries in the world, he said, adding that Iran has announced that it is ready to play a key role in resolving the conflict.

