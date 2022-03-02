Vienna talks success hinges on US, allies decisions

Faisal Mekdad on Wednesday delivered a videoconference speech at Geneva Conference.

Some regional and international governments have funded the Syrian war and provided weapons against Syria, he said.

Citing that the Israeli regime is destabilizing the region, Mekdad stated that the Zionists' invasion would not remain unanswered.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Syrian FM referred to the Vienna talks and said that Syria welcomes the progress made in reaching a deal in the Vienna talks, adding, "the success of the Vienna talks depends on the United States and its allies taking the necessary steps".

MP/FNA14001211000789