Gov. pursues removal, neutralizing of sanctions seriously

Foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahoan made the remarks in a meeting with the directors of Iranian media on Wednesday afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Compound in Tehran.

In an address to the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian said that "The issue of neutralization and removal of sanctions is actively pursued and efforts are made to see the effect of government actions, initiatives and follow-ups in people's lives."

The Foreign Minister also presented a report explaining the latest developments in the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Referring to the developments in Ukraine, Amir-Abdollahian explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance to the crisis and the actions and follow-ups of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Iranian citizens in the European country.

The top media directors, for their part presented their views and opinions in the field of foreign policy, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs answered their questions in the meeting.

KI/5437502