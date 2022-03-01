Iran’s top negotiator meets P4+1 representatives in Vienna

A few hours after the return of Iran's top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, to Vienna, the meeting with P4+1 representatives was held.

Before that, there were separate bilateral meetings between Iranian delegations and heads of Russian and Chinese delegations.

The expert-level meetings, too, have been in process as of Monday morning.

Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov, a few hours ago wrote in a tweet, "We have and intensive work ahead to lead the negotiations to a final agreement."

The talks to lift the anti-Iran sanctions began on December 27, 2021, one of the lengthiest rounds of such talks, and have now reached a point that their success of failure merely depends on political decisions of the western sides. If the western sides adopt decisions of which they are well aware, the few remaining issues can be resolved within the next few days and final agreement is near at hand.

Bagheri Kani wrote in his latest tweet, “No matter how close we are to the end line, there is no guarantee that we will pass over it.” Accomplishing this task requires alertness, resolute will, greater creativity, and a balanced approach to take the last step."

“In order to end this job, there are particular decisions that the Western sides need to make,” he added.

