  1. Politics
Mar 1, 2022, 11:00 AM

Iran will not wait forever for Vienna talks: Khatibzadeh

Iran will not wait forever for Vienna talks: Khatibzadeh

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Referring to negotiations which are underway in Austrian capital of Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Islamic Republic of Iran will not wait forever for Vienna talks.

Emphasizing the need for non-repetition of US withdrawal from JCPOA, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that it has been proven that US [second plans] are hollow.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he wrote, “US has already "walked away" from JCPOA. We must make sure it won't happen again. Everyone has its own plan B, though US' has proven hollow.”

“Blusters & bluffs have/will not work. Decisions do. A deal is at hand, if WH makes its mind. Iran is willing, but will not wait forever,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s envoy to Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet wrote, “#JCPOA participants met this evening in Palais Coburg in Vienna. Tremendous progress has been made since April 2021, when the talks started. But there is a rule: nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. The last effort is necessary to conclude the #ViennaTalks successfully.”

Iran will not wait forever for Vienna talks: Khatibzadeh

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals. It has proven the lengthiest round of the talks so far.

MA/FNA14001210000026

News Code 184416
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184416/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News