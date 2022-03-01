Iran will not wait forever for Vienna talks: Khatibzadeh

Emphasizing the need for non-repetition of US withdrawal from JCPOA, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that it has been proven that US [second plans] are hollow.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he wrote, “US has already "walked away" from JCPOA. We must make sure it won't happen again. Everyone has its own plan B, though US' has proven hollow.”

“Blusters & bluffs have/will not work. Decisions do. A deal is at hand, if WH makes its mind. Iran is willing, but will not wait forever,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s envoy to Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet wrote, “#JCPOA participants met this evening in Palais Coburg in Vienna. Tremendous progress has been made since April 2021, when the talks started. But there is a rule: nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. The last effort is necessary to conclude the #ViennaTalks successfully.”

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals. It has proven the lengthiest round of the talks so far.

MA/FNA14001210000026