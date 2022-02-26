"We are seriously reviewing draft of the agreement": Iran FM

"We are looking for a good agreement but according to our national interests and after respecting our red lines in the negotiations," FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell by phone.

Reviewing the latest developments in the Vienna talks, Borrell described the crisis in Ukraine as having serious consequences for the world and European politics.

As regard the Vienna talks, Borrell said that the Vienna talks had reached a critical stage and required serious decisions by all.

"The definite choice of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not to cross its red lines," the top Iranian diplomat added.

As regards the Ukraine crisis, Amir Abdollahian called for a political solution to the crisis.

In a tweet after the phone call, the Iranian foreign minister said that the parties and Iran are "seriously reviewing draft of the agreement."

He added that "I had a phone call with @JosepBorrell.Today, & Mr Bagheri is in contact w Mr Mora. All trying to reach a good deal. Our red lines are made clear to western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will," the top Iranian diplomat added in his tweet.

