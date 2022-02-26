Iran urges Poland to assist Iranian expats in Ukraine

Iran’s foreign minister's assistant and director general of the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe department of the foreign ministry has called on Poland’s ambassador to facilitate the transfer of Iranians living in Ukraine, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iran’s foreign minister's assistant and director general of the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe department of the foreign ministry has called on Poland’s ambassador to facilitate the transfer of Iranians living in Ukraine. Habibollahzadeh made the call during a meeting with the Polish envoy in Tehran during which they two held talks over Warsaw’s assistance to get the Iranians out of Ukraine.

Referring to the measures by Iran’s embassy in Warsaw, Habibollahzadeh stressed the importance of the safe return of Iranian citizens living in Ukraine. He expressed hope that the repatriation of the Iranians would be accelerated with the cooperation of the Polish government to provide the necessary facilities and permits.

The Polish ambassador to Tehran also spoke about the increase in the number of Ukrainians and foreigners entering Poland and the efforts made by the Polish government in this regard. The envoy said his country is ready to help the Iranians who intend to leave Ukraine through Poland.

In this regard, the two diplomats agreed to continue working contacts to make the necessary arrangements.

KI/MFA