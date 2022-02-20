Persian Gulf, West Asia security directly linked to Europe's

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual concerns.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian stated that security of the Persian Gulf and West Asia is directly linked to the security of neighboring geographical areas including Europe.

Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any idea or initiative that contributes to stability and peace in the region without foreign intervention, he said, adding, “In this regard, Iranian government has started constructive talks with its southern neighbors and good progress has been made in this regard. Our relations with these neighbors are on the right path of development and progress."

"We believe that weapons and arsenals in the region will never bring about security. The presence and intervention of foreign powers in the region only complicates and worsens the security situation and increases problems. We believe that security of all countries in the region can be ensured through collective participation and cooperation," he added.

During his presence at Munich Security Conference, Iranian foreign minister met and held talks with the President of Slovenia, Secretary General of the United Nations, Joseph Borrell EU Foreign Policy Chief, Foreign Ministers of Qatar, the Netherlands, Belgium, India, Croatia, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Armenia.

MA/FNA14001201000495