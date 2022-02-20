  1. Politics
Feb 20, 2022, 10:30 PM

Iranian, Chinese negotiating delegations hold talks in Vienna

Iranian, Chinese negotiating delegations hold talks in Vienna

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – The bilateral meeting between Iranian and Chinese negotiating delegations were held in Austrian capital of Vienna on Sunday evening in the presence of chief negotiators of the two countries.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari also attended the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, a bilateral meeting was held in Vienna on Sunday between Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and EU Coordinator for Vienna talks Enrique Mora.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in Munich said, "If it were not for Iran's initiatives, we would not be so close to an agreement", the top diplomat said, adding that the other side should know that Tehran will not ignore its red lines.”

MA/FNA14001201001121

News Code 184122
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184122/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News