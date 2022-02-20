Iranian, Chinese negotiating delegations hold talks in Vienna

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari also attended the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, a bilateral meeting was held in Vienna on Sunday between Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and EU Coordinator for Vienna talks Enrique Mora.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in Munich said, "If it were not for Iran's initiatives, we would not be so close to an agreement", the top diplomat said, adding that the other side should know that Tehran will not ignore its red lines.”

