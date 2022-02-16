Final agreement depends on Western side’s responsible conduct

Referring to his phone talk with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Wednesday wrote that he had told the European official, “The Iranian side’s initiatives have put an agreement within reach, but the conclusion of a final agreement depends on the Western side’s responsible conduct."

The Iranian foreign minister also cautioned Borrell that the other side’s respect for Tehran’s “redlines” was of “essential importance” to the Islamic Republic, adding that some “important issues remain” to be dealt with as part of the negotiations.

Speaking to his British counterpart Liz Truss on the phone on Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian likewise underscored that the negotiating sides could arrive at a “good deal” if the Western parties adopted a “realistic approach.”

ZZ/FNA14001127000027