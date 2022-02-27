Iran's lead negotiator to return to Vienna

Bagheri Kani will depart for Vienna to continue the talks with the aim of resolving the remaining issues which have posed significant challenges for reaching an agreement.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) held a meeting to discuss the Vienna talks on Saturday during which the need to meet the legal and logical Tehran's demands was stressed, which are described as Iranian red lines.

At the SNSC meeting, the need to resolve the remaining issues quickly that are hindering reaching an agreement in Vienna.

"We are looking for a good agreement but according to our national interests and after respecting our red lines in the negotiations," the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell by phone.

In a tweet after the phone call, the Iranian top diplomat said that the parties and Iran are seriously reviewing the draft of the agreement.

He added that "I had a phone call with @JosepBorrell.Today, & Mr Bagheri is in contact w Mr Mora. All trying to reach a good deal. Our red lines are made clear to western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will," the top Iranian diplomat added in his tweet.

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals. It has proven the lengthiest round of the talks so far.

