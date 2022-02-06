Shamkhani stresses balance in Vienna talks commitments

In a tweet on Sunday, Ali Shamkhani wrote, "Despite limited progress in the #ViennaTalks, we are still far from achieving the necessary balance in the commitments of the parties."

"Political decisions in #Washington are requirements for the balance of commitments to reach a good agreement," he added.

Also on Saturday, Iran's security chief Shamkhani warned the United States against putting up a "show" of lifting the sanctions rather than actually removing the bans.

“Real, effective and verifiable economic benefit for Iran is a necessary condition for the formation of an agreement," he wrote, adding, “The show of lifting sanctions is not considered constructive," wrote Shamkhani in a tweet after Washington restored a number of sanctions waivers instead of practically removing any of its coercive economic measures targeting Iran.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that positive developments have taken place during the course of the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital on the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran, but they are not enough to meet Iran’s expectations.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran was "resolutely and clearly" pursuing the conclusion of a "good agreement" with the other side in Vienna, but "at the same time we insist on guarding our own redlines and national interests with the same level of determination."

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stated that it is seeking a stable and reliable agreement. Iran says the US sanctions need to be removed in a verifiable manner. It also says Washington should provide guarantees that it will not pull out again.

