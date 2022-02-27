Lead negotiator's return to Tehran within routine schedule

"Dr. Bagheri's trip to Tehran is an ordinary trip like any other trips that has been made so far, and its purpose was to consult and receive instructions before returning to Vienna," Khatibzadeh said on Sunday on Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani's return to Tehran on February 23rd, who is scheduled to return to Vienna with "an explicit agenda" later today.

The FM spokesman added, "We responded to questions or political allegations raised by the IAEA about some of Iran's activities that we did not consider appropriate; This file must be closed."

"Closing the case of IAEA political claims (PMD-(Possible Military Dimensions))against Iran is necessary and Iran does not accept any deadline," he further noted.

Bagheri Kani will depart for Vienna to continue the talks with the aim of resolving the remaining issues which have posed significant challenges for reaching an agreement.

According to the reports released earlier today, the chief Iranian negotiator will have "an explicit agenda," on the trip.

The Russian envoy to the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov has tweeted to say "#JCPOA participants (without #Iran) and the US held informal consultations within the framework of the #ViennaTalks. We are waiting for the return of the Iranian chief negotiator Dr. A. Bagheri Kani to Vienna from Tehran to finalise the agreement on restoration of JCPOA."

This is while, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) held a meeting to discuss the Vienna talks on Saturday during which the need to meet the legal and logical Tehran's demands was stressed, demands that are described as Iranian red lines.

At the SNSC meeting, the need to resolve the remaining issues quickly that are hindering reaching an agreement in Vienna was stressed.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call on Saturday with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell to discuss the latest developments with regards the Vienna talks, during which he said, "We are looking for a good agreement but according to our national interests and after respecting our red lines in the negotiations."

In a tweet after the phone call, the Iranian foreign minister said that the parties and Iran are "seriously reviewing draft of the agreement."

KI