Work on drafting 'final text' in Vienna completed

Referring to Vienna talks, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said on Wednesday that work on drafting a final text has been completed, Associated Press reported.

The necessary political decisions now need to be taken in capitals, he said, adding, “We hope that these negotiations can now be swiftly completed.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, recently said that a draft of the agreement had been prepared, adding, "Unfortunately, the West and the United States have not yet made their political decisions on three or more key issues."

In all contacts, we tried to make the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its logic and reason and how to resolve these issues completely clear to both the Western side and to explain Iran's position.

The Austrian capital has been hosting eight rounds of talks aimed at a potential revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a 2015 deal between Iran and others. The United States left the deal in 2018 and returned the sanctions that it had lifted.

The Islamic Republic has defined some of the red lines as the inclusion of its missile program and regional influence in a potential deal. Iran has also demanded that the US provide guarantees that it would not be able to leave the deal again and resume the coercive economic measures.

