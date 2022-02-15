Iran not to withdraw its redline in Vienna talks: FM

Speaking in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief and High Representative of European Union Josep Borrell on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that certain hasty measures, repetitive playing with the text and lack of seriousness of Western countries to get a good and reliable agreement in Vienna have prolonged the negotiations in an unnecessary way.

During the phone talk, Amir-Abdollahian expressed his gratitude for the efforts made by Messrs. Borrell and EU chief negotiator Enrique Mora and reiterated that repetitive playing with the text and lack of seriousness of Western countries to get a good and reliable agreement in Vienna have prolonged the negotiations in an unnecessary way.

He then pointed to the constructive and serious efforts of Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and realistic initiatives of Iranian negotiating team and emphasized that it is necessary to consider Iran’s legitimate rights and demands into serious consideration in any proposal in talks.

Borrell appreciated Iranian delegation's efforts and said the Vienna talks are now in a sensitive situation that needs all parties to exercise flexibility.

The two sides agreed on the need for continuation of close exchange of views to help the talks go ahead and shared the view that negotiations have been positive so far.

