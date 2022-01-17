  1. Politics
Iran top negotiator departs for Vienna for talks with P4+1

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has departed for the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday morning to discuss the removal of the illegal sanction with the P4+1 countries.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Ali Bagheri Kani departed for Vienna to hold talks with the remaining parties to the JCPOA on the removal of the illegal sanctions.

During his two-day stay in Tehran, the Iranian top diplomat held coordination and consultative meetings with all diplomatic apparatus related to technical and specialized issues.

From this morning in Vienna, the official meetings and various working groups between Iran and P4+1 will be resumed. 

The EU representative in the Vienna talks who coordinates the meetings between Iran and the P4+1 wrote in a post on his Twitter account that the working group on sanctions lifting held a meeting at Coburg on Sunday.

Enrique Mora also said more meetings were scheduled for later on Sunday.

Earlier, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that reaching an agreement in Vienna talks is possible.

