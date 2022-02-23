"Our policy is to develop coop. with friendly countries"

In a meeting with the visiting Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, Ebrahim Raeisi said that "Our willingness and policy is to develop cooperation with friendly countries, especially Oman."

The president thanked the Sultan of Oman for his invitation to visit Muscat, and said that "Without a doubt, these interactions could be effective in strengthening relations between the two countries and resolving regional and international problems."

The President hailed the Omani government for its good and firm stances that have been significantly different from the behavior of some other countries in the region and said, "Oman's attention to Palestine and Yemen and regional issues is significant."

Raeisi said, "Our relations with Oman are at a good level, but in the field of economic and trade, there is still room for further expanding the relations. The two countries' capabilities and capacities can be used to further develop economic and trade relations."

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, expressed gratitude for the Islamic Republic of Iran's support to its neighbors and said, "There are privileged relations between Iran and Oman, which have historically been built on mutual trust, respect and positive cooperation in the interest of regional and global security."

"Certainly, your trip to Oman will be a historic trip and will serve both nations' goals. We will always support your pragmatist approach in everything you do, and we will definitely work to operationalize your approach to expanding relations," Busaidi further pointed out.

KI