Emir of Qatar congratulates Iran on Revolution anniversary

In a message to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani extended his congratulations on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution.

Prior to this, the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq had sent a message to the Iranian president to offer congratulations on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Moreover, Ansarullah's spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam sent a message to congratulate the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

KI/5422216